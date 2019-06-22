Summer 2019's Best Designer Collabs So Far

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jun. 22, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Summer 2019's Best Designer Collabs

Melissa Herwitt/E! illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who doesn't love a good designer collab? On the fashion front, it's a more affordable way to own a piece of a designer's artistry. And on the pop culture front, it's a way to celebrate and show off the TV shows or movies you love.

From Baby Phat and Giambattista Valli to Stranger Things and The Lion King, brand collabs are killin' it this year. See what other collections have making a splash this summer—and snag some goodies for yourself!

Baby Phat x Forever 21 Capsule Collection, Kimora Lee Simmons, Fashion

Baby Phat / Forever 21

Baby Phat x Forever 21

Kimora Lee Simmons' iconic '90s brand makes a fabulous comeback at Forever 21.

SHOP NOW at Forever 21

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Giambattista Valli x H&M

This exquisite collection's first drop features everything from gowns to accessories. The second drop is due Nov. 7, but if you can't wait until then, items from the sold-out first drop have been spotted on eBay.

SHOP NOW at eBay

E-Comm: Sir John x Luminess Cosmetics Lion King Collection

Luminess Cosmetics

Sir John x Luminess Cosmetics Lion King Collection

This limited-edition makeup collab has everything you and your pride need to looks like queens.

SHOP NOW at Ulta

Article continues below

E-Comm: Stranger Things by H&M

Stranger Things x H&M

From swimsuits and rompers, to resort shirts and swim trunks, this Hawkins-themed collection has something for all the fans.

SHOP NOW at H&M

E-Comm: Harry Potter x Vans

Harry Potter x Vans

This magical collab has sneakers featuring all four Hogwarts houses, the Marauder's Map and more.

SHOP NOW at Vans or Zappos

E-comm: Ariana Grande x H&M

Ariana Grande x H&M

The Sweetener capsule collection features cazh faves like tees, bodysuits and hoodies.

SHOP NOW at H&M

Article continues below

E-comm: Disney x Dooney & Bourke

Disney x Dooney & Burke

Be character chic every day of this week with bags featuring Disney cats, It's a Small World, The Haunted Mansion and many more.

SHOP NOW at shopDisney

Laverne Cox, H&M Stay True Stay You Pride Campaign

H&M

Laverne Cox x H&M Pride Collection

The star's "Stay True Stay You" collection for Pride is happily embellished with empowering elements.

SHOP NOW at H&M

E-Comm: Clueless x K Swiss

K Swiss

Clueless x K-Swiss

As if we could do a roundup without mentioning the sneaker collab that has us totally buggin'.

SHOP NOW at Lady Foot Locker

Article continues below

E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones x Urban Decay

And of course, we must include the mother (of dragons) of all collabs: GOT x Urban Decay. While fans may be mixed on the series' finale, we can all agree this collection is as hot as dragon's fire. It sold out repeatedly and can now mostly be found on eBay.

SHOP NOW at eBay

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.