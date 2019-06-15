Luminess Cosmetics
by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 10:30 PM
Luminess Cosmetics
We just can't wait for the upcoming live-action The Lion King movie. And now, we can all be prepared to hit the theater looking like queens thanks to Sir John x Luminess Cosmetics' Limited-Edition The Lion King makeup collab.
We're big fans of celebrity makeup artist Sir John, whose clients include Beyoncé, Karlie Kloss and Chrissy Teigen, just to name a few. The man even struck a pose in our E! Glambot on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet!
So make like a lioness and snap up these beauty products for you and your pride!
Inspired by scenic scenes of the African Sahara, this collection of sculpting powders will fiercely define your facial features.
The eyeshadow shades in this palette are named after characters in the film like Simba and Nala.
This face and body highlighter adds a touch of glow to any look with a lit-from-within finish.
Your lips with have no worries with this moisturizing nude balm.
This pink-nude lippy is pigment-rich and smudge-proof with a long-lasting velvety finish.
The same goes for this bold red-orange lipstick.
This true-red liquid lipstick delivers all-day weightless wear.
Ditto in this warm brown shade.
This beautifully packaged set includes all products in the collection.
