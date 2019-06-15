We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We just can't wait for the upcoming live-action The Lion King movie. And now, we can all be prepared to hit the theater looking like queens thanks to Sir John x Luminess Cosmetics' Limited-Edition The Lion King makeup collab.

We're big fans of celebrity makeup artist Sir John, whose clients include Beyoncé, Karlie Kloss and Chrissy Teigen, just to name a few. The man even struck a pose in our E! Glambot on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet!

So make like a lioness and snap up these beauty products for you and your pride!