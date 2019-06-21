Behati Prinsloo Candidly Reflects on Postpartum Depression and the Struggles of Motherhood

Behati Prinsloo has a message for fellow moms.

After welcoming two daughters with husband Adam Levinein recent years, the Victoria's Secret model has gotten candid about the struggles she faced as a first-time mom with help from her famous partner.

"I had moments of postpartum [depression] that I felt like it was coming through, but my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it," she told Today. "I think it's very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel over emotional, you know."

Prinsloo gave birth to the couple's first child Dusty Rose in 2016, followed by Gio Grace two years later. "I think I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case, but you can see yourself spiraling," she continued.