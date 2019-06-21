Behati Prinsloo Candidly Reflects on Postpartum Depression and the Struggles of Motherhood

Behati Prinsloo has a message for fellow moms.
After welcoming two daughters with husband Adam Levinein recent years, the Victoria's Secret model has gotten candid about the struggles she faced as a first-time mom with help from her famous partner.
"I had moments of postpartum [depression] that I felt like it was coming through, but my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it," she told Today. "I think it's very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel over emotional, you know."
Prinsloo gave birth to the couple's first child Dusty Rose in 2016, followed by Gio Grace two years later. "I think I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case, but you can see yourself spiraling," she continued.
As a result of her experience, the star has advice for fellow women with similar struggles. "I think that the message is just that it's never too little to get help or to ask for help. So, no matter how small your feelings and stress—or whatever it is about being a new mom—there's always help out there and support from family and friends and I think nobody judges anyone."
For Prinsloo, things eventually got less difficult. As she previously told PorterEdit, "After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier."
Through it all, the star considers motherhood her greatest achievement. "My biggest accomplishment is becoming a mom to my two beautiful girls who chose me," she penned on social media in honor of Mother's Day. "I LOVE YOU."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)