2019 ESPYS: Compete List of Nominations

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 7:16 AM
Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, and Simone Biles are among the star athletes nominated for 2019 ESPYS.
The tennis champion, arguably the most successful of all time, is nominated for Best Female Tennis Player. She has received the honor nine times since 2003. Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star player, is nominated for an ESPY for Best NBA Player. He last received the honor in 2014. Woods, who made a comeback in April by winning his first major golf championship title in 11 years, is nominated for Best Male Golfer.
Biles, the most decorated American gymnast who was part of the gold-medal-winning "Final Five" team at the 2016 Summer Olympics, is nominated for an ESPY for Best Female Athlete.
The 2019 ESPYS will be hosted by Tracy Morgan and will air live on ABC on Wednesday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
See a full list of ESPY nominations below:
BEST MALE ATHLETE
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Brooks Koepka, Golf
BEST FEMALE ATHLETE
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Simone Biles, Gymnast
Alex Morgan, USWNT
Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing
Noushad Thekkayil/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Naomi Osaka – US Open, Australian Open
BEST INTERNATIONAL MEN'S SOCCER PLAYER
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kylian Mbappe
Virgil Van Dyke
BEST INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER PLAYER
Pernille Harder, Denmark
Ada Hegerberg, Norway
Sam Kerr, Australia
Lucy Bronze, England
BEST NFL PLAYER
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
BEST MLB PLAYER
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets
Blake Snell, Tampa Bays Rays
BEST NHL PLAYER
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
BEST DRIVER
Lewis Hamilton, F1
Steve Torrence, NHRA
Scott Dixon, Indy
Kyle Busch, NASCAR
BEST NBA PLAYER
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Paul George, OKC Thunder
BEST WNBA PLAYER
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
BEST BOXER
Canelo Alvarez
Vasily Lomachenko
Oleksandr Usyk
Terence Crawford
BEST MMA FIGHTER
Israel Adesanya
Daniel Cormier
Henry Cejudo
Amanda Nunes
AP Photo/Chris Carlson
BEST MALE GOLFER
Brooks Koepka
Tiger Woods
Justin Rose
Francesco Molinari
BEST FEMALE GOLFER
Ariya Jutanugarn
Brooke Henderson
Jin-Young Ko
Sung Hyun Park
BEST MALE TENNIS PLAYER
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Stefanos Tsitsipas
BEST FEMALE TENNIS PLAYER
Naomi Osaka
Simona Halep
Serena Williams
Petra Kvitová
BEST MALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE
Nyjah Huston (USA), skateboard
Scotty James (AUS), snowboard
Tom Pages (FRA), freestyle motocross
Gabriel Medina (BRA), surf
BEST FEMALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE
Kelly Sildaru (EST), ski
Chloe Kim (USA), snowboard
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL), snowboard
Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), surf
BEST JOCKEY
Irad Ortiz Jr.
Mike Smith
Florent Geroux
Jose Ortiz
BEST MALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
Mark Barr – Triathalon
Declan Farmer – Hockey
Daniel Romanchuk – Marathon Racing
Oz Sanchez – Cycling
BEST FEMALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing
Tatyana McFadden, Marathon Racing
Shawn Morelli, Cycling
Allysa Seely, Triathalon
BEST BOWLER
Jason Belmonte
Norm Duke
Anthony Simonsen
Jakob Butturff
BEST MLS PLAYER
Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
Wayne Rooney, DC United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy
Aaron Long, NY Red Bulls
BEST NWSL PLAYER
Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns
Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage
BEST GAME
NCAAF – LSU vs. Texas A&M: Aggies win seven-overtime 74-72 thriller in highest scoring game in FBS history
NFL Week 11 – LA Rams (54) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (51) – Monday Night Football
NCAAW Final Four – Notre Dame (81) vs. UConn (76) – 26 lead changes
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma Football – 2018 Heisman Trophy Winner
Zion Williamson, Duke MBB – 2019 Wooden Award Winner
Rachel Garcia, UCLA Softball – USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon WBB – 2019 Wooden Award Winner
BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) passed Peyton Manning's 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the all-time list; most completions in NFL history, 6,300+ completions passes Brett Favre
Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) recorded her 13th triple-double. She now holds the men's and women's NCAA basketball record for triple doubles. She surpassed Kyle Collinsworth's mark of 12 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men's and women's record in a single season in the Ducks' 96–78 win over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth
Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) broke the NBA 3-point record in a game with 14, passing Stephen Curry's previous mark
Matthew Boling became the first-ever high schooler to break 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, dropping a 9.98
BEST PLAY (bracket-style voting)
BEST VIRAL SPORTS MOMENT
Rudolph "Blaze" Ingram, the 7-year-old running phenom is already faster than you
Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold
Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnastics – scores a perfect 10
Don't Sleep on Sister Mary Jo's curveball
BEST UPSET
NCAAF – Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech 49-35, Old Dominion only had a 1.8% chance of winning according to ESPN's FPI, making it the largest upset by an FBS team in the 14 years of Football Power Index projections
2018 US Open – Naomi Osaka defeating Serena Williams
NHL – Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off what many thought impossible, an upset for the ages after a 7-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on in Game 4 of their best-of-7 series.
Boxing – Andy Ruiz Jr. upset win over Anthony Joshua
Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
BEST ESPORTS MOMENT (bracket-style voting)
BEST WWE MOMENT
Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw, announces his Leukemia is in remission
Becky Lynch wins both WWE Women's Championship Titles at Wrestlemania 35
Kofi Kingston wins his first WWE Heavyweight Championship Title at Wrestlemania 35
Ronda Rousey defeats Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018 to win her first RAW Women's Championship Title
