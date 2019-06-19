The Bachelor's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Expecting Baby No. 3

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Isaiah Lowe, Samuel Lowe

Instagram

Bachelor Nation is getting a new addition!

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are expecting baby no. 3, the duo announced in a pair of Instagrams this morning. "The first two have been pretty cool," wrote Sean, "So why not a third?" Posted his wife, "#PartyofFive."

The duo met and got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013. They exchanged vows during a televised wedding ceremony in 2014, officiated by the ABC love hunt's host Chris Harrison. Today, they are parents to sons Samuel Thomas Lowe, 2, and Isaiah Hendrix Lowe, 13 months.

As Sean told E! News in June 2018, the couple has always hoped to add on to their family. "We know we want to adopt at least one child, but, at the same time I would love to see what a biological daughter would look like because hopefully it would look like mama," he said. "But, I don't know 'cause that means if we had one more, there's a chance it could be another boy and then if we adopted another one, that's four kids. That's a lot of kids."

Watch

Sean Lowe and Catherine's Love Story

Still, juggling two has, thankfully, been easy. So far, that is. "Our new son Isaiah—he sleeps all day, and Samuel, he's a really good dude," explained Sean. "He's a toddler, so he's got a bunch of energy. So, it's kinda my job, as Catherine takes care of Isaiah, it's my job to take Samuel, take him to the park or I'll walk him down the street to the donut shop or whatever—just get the energy out of him is kind of my job."

For his part, Samuel took quickly to his role of big brother. 

"He's doing great," the Dallas based reality star had revealed. "We weren't sure how this would all shake out, but he's very loving. I think the first time that he saw Isaiah in the hospital, we said, 'Go and kiss your brother,' and he walked over and kissed him and everyone in the room was like, 'Aw.' And you could see Samuel's face light up like, 'Wait a minute—they like it when I do this,' so now he just kisses him about 100 times a day."

Congratulations to this growing family!

