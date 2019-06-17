Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Welcome Baby Girl Liv Lochte

Instagram
She's here!
Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Monday, June 17. The overjoyed parents announced the news on Instagram. In the picture, the Olympic gold-medalist cradles their newborn as their eldest child Caiden Zane Lochte meets his little sister. "Miracle #2 witnessed. Liv Rae Lochte was born today at 10:20am. 7lbs 8oz. At 20inch long. She is perfect in every way! #blessed #daddysgirl #lochtefamilyof4," the dad shares.
Kayla adds, "Liv Rae Lochte you're so sweet and so beautiful. Seeing Caiden's reaction was an absolute cherry on top. Birth is hard, rewarding and amazing!! Our bodies are truly incredible."
The Olympic swimmer and his wife announced in November that they were expecting baby no. 2. Lochte shared a sweet family photo on Instagram of himself holding an ultrasound while Reid carries their son. Caiden got into the spirit of it all and lifted up his shirt and looked down at his belly in the picture.
"BOOM!!!! Baby number 2! Can't wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020," he captioned it.
Just about one month later, Lochte and Reid held a gender reveal party at their home and found out they were having a baby girl. Lochte posted a photo of the moment they found out and both Lochte and Reid look happy. Caiden, on the other hand, not so much.
The 34-year-old had his hands over his head cheering and Reid had her mouth open in surprise. Caiden cried.
Lochte described it, "Yes!!!!! It's a girl! I guess @caidenzanelochte wanted a boy haha."
Reid gave birth to Caiden on June 8, 2017. They got married in January 2018 at a courthouse in Gainesville, Fla. with his dad Steven Lochte as the witness. The two tied the knot again on Sept. 9, 2018 at a ceremony in Palm Springs, Calif.
According to People, they had another ceremony because they wanted Caiden to play a role in the ceremony. Reid told the magazine, "We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it's perfect timing!"
Lochte gushed about his wife, "No matter what has happened, Kayla's been there to pick me up. She's just been there 100 percent and I owe everything to her."
Other than his wonderful family, the Olympic gold medalist has his sights set on another big event: the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He was suspended in 2016 for 10 months and then reinstated in July 2017. Lochte said in his comeback video that he wanted to win in 2020 for his son.
"It's been a long suspension but it's over, I've learned and became a better man from it.... now let's go #2020 #teamtyr#2020isforyoucaiden #justletmework," he captioned a video at the time.
He's now looking to win in 2020 not for one kid anymore, but two.
Congratulations on the new baby, Ryan and Kayla!
