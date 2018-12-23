Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Reveal the Sex of Their Second Child

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 23, 2018 3:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid

Instagram

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid are having a girl!

The Olympic swimmer and his wife had a gender reveal party on Sunday and posted videos from the gathering on social media. The parents stood on opposite sides of a wrapped box as Reid held onto their 18-month-old baby Caiden Zane Lochte. When they opened the box, pink balloons came fluttering out.

In Lochte's picture, he's screaming with his hands over his head, Reid gasps with surprise and Caiden looks a tad upset. "Yes!!!!! It's a girl! I guess @caidenzanelochte wanted a boy haha #girl #soblessed #cloud9," Lochte captioned the photo of the family.

Reid told E! News, "We cannot believe we're having a girl. We are beyond excited!! Caiden is going to be such a great big brother."

The couple announced a few days after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30 that they were expecting their second child.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

The Instagram announcement about the baby showed the three of them smiling as Lochte held up a sonogram and Caiden lifted up his shirt. He captioned the picture, "BOOM!!!!! Baby number 2! Can't wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020."

In 2017, Lochte said he wanted to win the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo for his son after dealing with a lengthy suspension imposed by the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming. He also received a 14-month suspension in May due to an anti-doping violation.

2018 has been a year of major milestones for Reid and Lochte. In January, the two of them wed at a courthouse in Gainesville, Fla. and obtained their marriage license there. They got engaged in October 2016 atop a gorgeous mountain in Malibu.

The Olympian and his wife had another wedding celebration on Sept. 9 in Palm Springs, Calif. Their son even served as the ring bearer during the ceremony.

Congratulations on the baby girl, Ryan, Kayla and Caiden!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Lochte , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Teresa Giudice, Santa Claus

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stormi Webster & Kylie Jenner's Cutest Moments of 2018

Jax Taylor & More Bravo Stars React to Andy Cohen's Baby News

Famous Medium Char Margolis Predicts Babies for "Daily Pop" Hosts

Josh Duhamel Wants a Girlfriend Young Enough to Have Kids

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Agrees With Tristan Thompson That True Is His "Twin"

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel Wants to Date Someone "Young Enough to Have Kids" After Fergie Breakup

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.