Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Reveal the Sex of Their Second Child

Dec. 23, 2018
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid are having a girl!
The Olympic swimmer and his wife had a gender reveal party on Sunday and posted videos from the gathering on social media. The parents stood on opposite sides of a wrapped box as Reid held onto their 18-month-old baby Caiden Zane Lochte. When they opened the box, pink balloons came fluttering out.
In Lochte's picture, he's screaming with his hands over his head, Reid gasps with surprise and Caiden looks a tad upset. "Yes!!!!! It's a girl! I guess @caidenzanelochte wanted a boy haha #girl #soblessed #cloud9," Lochte captioned the photo of the family.
Reid told E! News, "We cannot believe we're having a girl. We are beyond excited!! Caiden is going to be such a great big brother."
The couple announced a few days after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30 that they were expecting their second child.
The Instagram announcement about the baby showed the three of them smiling as Lochte held up a sonogram and Caiden lifted up his shirt. He captioned the picture, "BOOM!!!!! Baby number 2! Can't wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020."
In 2017, Lochte said he wanted to win the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo for his son after dealing with a lengthy suspension imposed by the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming. He also received a 14-month suspension in May due to an anti-doping violation.
2018 has been a year of major milestones for Reid and Lochte. In January, the two of them wed at a courthouse in Gainesville, Fla. and obtained their marriage license there. They got engaged in October 2016 atop a gorgeous mountain in Malibu.
The Olympian and his wife had another wedding celebration on Sept. 9 in Palm Springs, Calif. Their son even served as the ring bearer during the ceremony.
Congratulations on the baby girl, Ryan, Kayla and Caiden!
