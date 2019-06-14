Chris Brown and Ammika Harris Expecting First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Chris Brown!

The rapper is expecting his second child with Ammika Harris, according to multiple reports. Their current relationship status is unclear, but outlets are reporting that they are no longer together.

Chris was last linked to the Instagram model Indya Marie.

Neither Chris or Ammika have addressed the pregnancy, but people believe that the rapper has been hinting at the happy news on Instagram for quite some time. On one of the model's Instagram posts from May, Chris commented, "BM Bad," with BM standing for baby mama.

Their baby will join half-sibling Royalty, whose mother is Nia Guzman. According to the star, he finds that being a father is "very humbling" and he clearly dotes on the 5-year-old.