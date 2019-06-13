She's All That's Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies To Divorce After 15 Years

Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies are splitting up after 14 years of marriage.

The She's All That star and her husband made the announcement on Instagram late Thursday. In the message, the couple states: "With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple."

Gillies and Cook add that this wasn't a decision they came to "easily or lightly," especially considering they share two kids, Charlotte and Theodore. "We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come," the two actors write.

In concluding their statement, the couple requests, "Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition. Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding."