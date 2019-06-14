6 Times Brie Larson Was a Real-Life Superhero

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Sure, you've seen Brie Larson take on the bad guys onscreen, but did you know the actress is a super-hero in real life, too?

The 29-year-old Oscar winner is nominated for a 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Hero her role of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the film Captain Marvel. She and co-star Gemma Chan are also nominated for Best Fight.

She's gained the respect of fans with not only her acting, but also her generosity, good deeds and use of her celebrity platform to promote causes such as female empowerment and equality. In addition, Larson, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 2016 for her portrayal of a rape survivor in Room, is a vocal advocate for sexual assault survivors.

Watch

Brie Larson Says Captain Marvel Cast Is Naturally Very Diverse

See all the times Larson was a real-life superhero: 

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, London premiere

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

She's Made a Young Girl's Day

At the Captain Marvel premiere in London in February 2019, Larson met a young girl dressed up as her character. She chatted with her and the two posed together on the red carpet with the actress' co-stars. Photos were shared on Marvel UK & Ireland's Twitter page, and Larson retweeted the post and wrote, "She's my hero!"

Brie Larson, Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film

She Promotes Female Empowerment and Equality

At the 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards, Larson was honored with he Crystal Award for Excellence in Film. During her acceptance speech, she talked about a USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism study that found that women and people of color were not well represented in the the film critic and reviewer scene.

"So you're probably thinking right now, "Wow that super doesn't represent the country that I live in,' and that's because that's true," she said. "This is a huge disconnect from the U.S. population breakdown of 30% white men, 30% white women, 20% men of color, and 20% women of color."

Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Disney California Adventure

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Disney

She Gives Back

In April 2019, Larson and her Avengers: Endgame co-stars united at Disney California Adventure Park to co-present a $5 million donation to children's hospitals across the country, via the Avengers Universe Unites campaign.

Article continues below

Casey Affleck, Brie Larson, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She Isn't Afraid to Take a Stand

The actress is an advocate for sexual assault survivors, and won a Best Actress Oscar in 2016 for her portrayal of a rape survivor in Room. A year later, she presented an Oscar to Casey Affleck, who was once sued for alleged sexual harassment. She appeared reluctant about handing him the statuette and did not clap for him.

Affleck had denied the harassment claims and he and the plaintiffs settled the matter out of court.

Avengers, Brie Larson, Stand Up to Cancer Poster

Stand Up to Cancer

She Raises Awareness

In April 2019, Larson and the rest of the Avengers: Endgame cast, as well as cancer survivors, were featured together in PSAs and posters for Stand Up to Cancer, a charitable program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation. Tagline: "Inside, we are all heroes. Together, we are one POWERFUL movement."

Brie Larson, Abs, Instagram

Instagram / Brie Larson

She's Got a Female Superhero's Physique

All those hours at the gym definitely paid off!

Article continues below

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Brie Larson , Top Stories , VG , Apple News , , 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Jennifer Lopez Dishes on How Her Wedding to Alex Rodriguez Will Be Different Than Her Past 3

The Real Housewives of Potomac

It's Gizelle vs. Karen in The Real Housewives of Potomac Dramatic Midseason Trailer

Veronica Mars

This New Veronica Mars Trailer Has So Many Gasp-Worthy Moments

Irina Shayk, Runway

Irina Shayk Slays at First Runway Show Since Bradley Cooper Breakup

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Gets Permanent Restraining Order Against Controversial Ex Manager Sam Lutfi

Lizzo

How a Vow of Silence Turned Lizzo Into a Body-Positive Queen With an Unstoppable Singing Career

Andy Cohen, Seth Meyers

Andy Cohen Jokes He's Officially a "Soccer Mom"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.