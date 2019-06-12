Married at First Sight's Favorite Couples Share Their Bold Predictions for New Season

And just like that, four more couples have said yes to getting Married at First Sight.

Earlier tonight, Lifetime kicked off a brand-new season of their hit reality show where eight individuals decide to take a chance at love by meeting their future spouse for the first time at the altar.

With help from a group of experts including Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson, the brave individuals agree to tie the knot with confidence that the experiment could provide lasting love. After all, it has worked for a whole lot of alumni.

After meeting the cast in tonight's season premiere, viewers already have their first impressions and favorites for who's going to succeed.

In fact, we decided to ask some of our favorite couples from previous seasons to share their predictions and advice for the duos who are starting a new chapter of their lives in front of millions of people.