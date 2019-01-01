Happy New Year and happy new season of Married at First Sight!

Earlier tonight, millions of reality TV fans were glued to the small screen as they met eight brave individuals who trusted the expertise of Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Jessica Griffin and Pastor Calvin Roberson to find their perfect match.

While we have to wait until next week to see all four couples say "I Do" at the wedding altar, fans and former Married at First Sight stars are already sharing their first impressions of the cast.

"At first glance, it seems like the chosen couples are very committed to the process. Philly is a city of strong personalities so I'm excited to see how this goes," Anthony D'Amico shared with E! News after watching the season eight premiere.

As for season one favorites Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, they are surprised by the twists and turns from the first episode alone.

"We can't believe one of the couples recognizes each other—or at least one does!" the couple shared with us. "I wonder if this is a good thing or a bad thing. I guess only time will tell. We cannot wait to see how this season unfolds!"