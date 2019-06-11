EXCLUSIVE!

How Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Trial Separation Made Them "Stronger"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 12:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Catelynn Lowell is opening up about her marriage to Tyler Baltierra.

In late 2018, it was revealed that the Teen Mom OG stars were living separately as they continued to work on their relationship. Now, in a candid new interview with E! News, Catelynn is giving an update on her marriage to Tyler and the "bumps" they have experienced on their journey together.

"Our relationship, I feel like we're always strong," Catelynn shares with E! News. "I think that we just go through bumps and it makes you stronger as a couple too, but yeah, we're in a really good place."

Watch

Teen Mom OG Stars Give Updates on Their Men

"Him and I, when we went through that trial separation period or whatever, we worked a lot on ourselves as individuals, but also ourselves as a couple," Catelynn explains. "I learned a lot of things for myself during that period of time in my life."

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

MTV

So how did they get their relationship to a better place? Catelynn credits therapy and learning to communicate and be honest with their feelings.

"I think the biggest misconception people had about the trial separation was that like, 'Oh my God, since you're gonna live separate and do this then you're automatically going to get a divorce, or you're automatically gonna wanna see other people,'" Catelynn says. "And it wasn't even like that. I feel like when we said the word 'separation' people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn't as severe as how people were thinking it was."

Take a look at the E! News video above to see more Teen Mom stars give an update on their relationships!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Catelynn Lowell , , Couples , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

Bradley Cooper Enjoys a Boys' Night in Los Angeles After Irina Shayk Split

Tom Hanks, 2017 Peoples Choice Awards

Tom Hanks Says From What He's Seen Toy Story 4 Could Top Original 3 Films

OJ Simpson, Sydney Simpson, Justin Simpson

Where Are O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson's Kids Now?

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

How Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Nightclub Reunion Really Went Down

Kourtney Kardashian Partners with S’well for Poosh Collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian Debuts New Poosh Water Bottle for a Good Cause

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith to Receive Trailblazer Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

This Is Us

This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore on the Freedom and Challenges of Playing Jack and Rebecca

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.