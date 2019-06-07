Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Break Up: Look Back at Their Romance Over the Years

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have called it quits after four years together.

Reports surfaced Thursday night that the 44-year-old Oscar nominee and the 33-year-old supermodel, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, decided to end their relationship. This split news comes amid much speculation about the status of Cooper and Shayk's romance.

While Shayk was by Cooper's side throughout award season earlier this year, the A Star Is Born director was absent from the 2019 Met Gala, an event the couple had attended together over the years. Instead, Shayk walked the red carpet without Cooper on the first Monday in May, adding more fuel to the split rumors.

"Things get a little bit better but then they find themselves back in the same place of questioning whether being a couple is what's best," a source recently shared with E! News. "They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them are very happy."

Cooper and Shayk welcomed their daughter in March 2017, about two years after the duo first sparked romance rumors.

As new details emerge about the couple's relationship status, let's take a look back at their romance over the years. From their first PDA session in 2015 to their last major red carpet together in 2019, take a trip down memory lane with the photos below!

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Kissing

Teach/Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET

Goodnight Kiss

The stars first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2015 when they were spotted packing on the PDA around New York City.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, PDA

Teach/Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET

Lean on Me

The model got some support from the director during a romantic stroll in NYC back in May 2015.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, PDA

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Parking Lot PDA

Days later, the duo shared a passionate kiss while in London.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

XPOS/AKM-GSI

Vacation Time!

The duo enjoyed a trip to the Amalfi Coast in Aug. 2015.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

XPOS/AKM-GSI

Canoodle Earth

This aerial shot shows off some serious PDA between the two lovebirds during their vacay.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, PDA

Xposure/AKM-GSI

And...Scene

After jetting off to Capri once the actor finished his West End run in The Elephant Man, the couple enjoyed the Italian island and locked lips.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

XactpiX/Splash

Caught in the Act

The fashion world is all for white attire before Labor Day, so these two were right on-trend during the 2015 holiday weekend.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

XactpiX/Splash

Night Cap

Sneaking in a kiss! The couple met up with their friends and with Cooper's mother Gloria Campano for dinner in Atlantic City.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI

Hand in Hand

Cold hands, warm hearts. The pair held hands while out and about in New York City in Nov. 2015.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com

Bundled Up

Even when it's cold, they're hot.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

AKM-GSI

Ah, L'Amour

The two were all smiles during their romantic stroll in Paris' Champs-Élysée.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images For L'Oreal

Red-Hot

It's official! The duo made their red carpet debut at the Red Obsession party in the City of Light in March 2016.

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, MET Gala 2016, Red Carpet Candids, Exclusive

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

First Monday in May

A Cinderella moment! Shayk dazzled in a blue Givenchy gown at the star-studded 2016 Met Gala event, while Cooper opted for a Tom Ford suit.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, MET Gala 2016, Party Pics

Splash News

Outfit Change

Ready to part-ay! The model went bold in a lace mini dress for the Met after-party while Cooper stuck with a tux.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

i-Images/PacificCoastNews

A Perfect Match

The two lovebirds attended day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London in July 2016. Later that year, E! News learned that Shayk and Cooper were expecting their first child together. The duo welcomed their daughter in March 2017.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Couples, Met Gala, 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Dripping in Gold

Date night! Gilded in gold, the supermodel turned heads in this gorgeous Atelier Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala. Cooper wore a Tom Ford suit for the special occasion.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

DARA / BACKGRID

Getting Those Steps in

The duo went on an afternoon stroll and ran errands together, with Irina donning a floral dress.

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

George Pimentel/WireImage

All Smiles

The couple laughed like no one was watching as they graced the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. During the awards ceremony, the two were spotted holding hands and smiling from ear-to-ear. Adorbs!

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Vintage Vibes

Très chic! The two lovebirds made a splash at the 2019 National Board of Review Gala in vintage-looking ensembles. The 44-year-old director donned a gray, printed suit while the 33-year-old model opted for a sleek red blazer dress and matching paperboy hat.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

WENN.com

Suited Up

The dynamic duo coordinated in matching outfits, both rocking suits at the British Academy Film Awards.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Love at First Sight

The pair posed for cameras at the 2019 Oscars and shared a look of love during the star-studded ceremony.

Irina Shayk, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Imagess

Solo Red Carpet

Split speculation increased when Shayk attended the 2019 Met Gala without Cooper in early May.

Irina Shayk

SplashNews.com

In Good Spirits

Shortly before the split reports surfaced on June 6, Shayk was spotted catching a flight at LAX.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.