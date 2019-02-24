breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Share a Look of Love on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:54 PM

Bradley Cooper brought with him to the 2019 Oscars his two favorite women in his life—partner and model  Irina Shayk and mom Gloria Campano!

The actor looked dapper in a black tux. Shayk, who shares a daughter with Cooper, wowed in a black, high neck, long sleeve backless gown with gold tassels. The two posed on the red carpet and shared a look of love.

Campano also looked stylish in a matching black dress.

Cooper's film A Star Is Born, his directorial debut, is nominated for eight Oscars, including acting nods for him and co-star Lady Gaga and a nomination for Best Original Song for their duet "Shallow."

The film has also won and been nominated for a slew of other awards this award season.

Shayk accompanied Cooper to the 2019 Directors Guild Awards and the 2019 Golden Globes, which won Best Original Song for "Shallow."

Check out a full list of winners and nominations for the 2019 Oscars.

After tonight's Oscars ceremony on ABC, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

