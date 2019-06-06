Arie Luyendyk Jr. Defends Lauren After She's Mom-Shamed Over Going Out

Last Wednesday, The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk. A week later, mom went out for lunch and left her with grandma. And the Internet had some thoughts.

Arie clapped back at the critics who mom-shamed his wife on Instagram after she wrote, alongside a photo of her hugging her sister, "First time out of the house without Alessi and I only cried one time. I'd say it's a win."

"To all the negative comments regarding leaving her with grandma for a 45min lunch, cut her some slack!" Arie commented. "It was my idea because she has been working so hard to keep up and quite frankly I commend her for 1. Being an incredible mom and getting the breast feeding down enough to make sure she had enough while she was at lunch. (Moms know that breastfeeding can be difficult) and 2. So much of being a good parent is making sure you take care of yourself. She wanted a healthy meal with her sister who is in town."