Drew Barrymore Reveals the Treatment That Was a Total ''Game-Changer'' For Losing Weight

When it comes to losing weight, Drew Barrymore isn't afraid to admit she's struggled with it. We feel you, girl!

Chatting with E! News about her new partnership with Emsculpt, the Santa Clarita Diet actress talks well... her diet and how the body-contouring treatment was a total "game-changer" for her. Especially after having two daughters, Olive and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman.

"My problem was that no matter how hard I dieted or exercised, after having two kids—and my genetic predisposition— I was never losing weight," she shared. "I was always getting injured, so this, for me, was a game-changer."

She continued, "I've been able to build my core with Emsculpt, and it's completely changing my life. I can workout more [and] that just makes me feel mentally better and physically better."

So how does it all work? In short, it's a non-invasive treatment that builds muscle. And according to Drew, the "magnetic field" machine feels like "doing 20,000 crunches in 30 mins."