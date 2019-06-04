Mindy Kaling Gets Candid About Anxiety, Single Parenting and Hard Work

When fans first met Mindy Kaling, she was playing Kelly Kapoor and writing and producing episodes of The Office. Fast-forward over a decade later, and she's still a triple threat with no plans to slow down.

Over the course of her career, the 39-year-old celebrity has acted in and created several TV series, including The Mindy Project, and has starred in several major films, including Ocean's 8, A Wrinkle in Time and her new movie Late Night. She's also found time to write two New York Times best-sellers and is the mother to her daughter Katherine.

Still, it seems like Kaling wouldn't want it any other way.

"My ambition and the things I want to do have always been about the same," she tells Glamour for its June digital issue. "I haven't found that I'm working less, because it's all just based on an idea of what I want to do. Whether that's a show about a teenage Indian girl for Netflix or an adaptation of Four Weddings on Hulu or a movie with Priyanka Chopra. It's just about the ideas that I have at that time. I usually want to be working on three different TV or film projects while writing something, like a book of essays. That hasn't changed so much, the amount of what I want to do. I think it eventually will. My baby is so little and takes such long naps. She sleeps more than half the day, so I've found it to not be too much of a deterrent. Plus, I'm privileged enough to have child care. In a couple of years, I probably won't want to do quite so many things at once, but right now I still find the work energy giving, not energy depleting."