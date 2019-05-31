How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Revamping Their Frogmore Cottage Home

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 31, 2019 1:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are turning their new house into a home. 

Since moving into Frogmore Cottage nearly two months ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not only adapted to a new place to live, but also life as a family of three. After all, they welcomed their first child, son Archie, in early May and their lives were forever changed. "It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Markle told the press of life as a new mom when the couple introduced the baby to the world two days later. 

Whether in further preparation for life with their new youngster or standard maintenance, the couple's Head of Projects at the Royal Household and an architect applied to make changes to the outside of the property in early April, nearly a month before the baby's arrival. 

Watch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Embracing Royal Life Their Way

According to redacted public documents from The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, applications were recently approved for external landscaping to the cottage's existing gardens as well as unspecified lighting changes. Redecoration of existing windows, doors and walls including outbuildings as well as redecoration of gutters and downpipes was also approved. 

Needless to say, it sounds like the family is focusing on the outside of the centuries-old cottage these days following earlier renovations that were approved last year. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Yui Mok/PA Wire

And, considering Markle's penchant for yoga and "outdoorsy" upbringing, we imagine the family will want to spend time outside with their new little. 

Meanwhile, the new mom has not been seen since early this month as she remains on maternity leave. However, according to a source, it may not be much longer until the duchess is mingling out in public again. E! News previously learned that Markle may be seen at some big moments this summer, including the Queen's Birthday Parade and Trooping the Colour on June 8. 

Until then, we bet she's enjoying her little one in the comfort of their new home. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Real Estate , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Vanessa Lachey, La La Anthony

BH90210 Casts Vanessa Lachey and La La Anthony, But As Fictional Wives

Trisha Paytas

Mukbang YouTuber Trisha Paytas Loses 37 Pounds Amid Years of Binge-Eating on Camera

Big Little Lies Season 2

Meryl Streep and 7 Other Reasons You're Going to Die Over Big Little Lies Season 2

Kit Harington

Kit Harington "Felt Lost" After Game of Thrones Ended

Mama June screenshot

A Combative Mama June Rejects Family's Intervention in Intense From Not to Hot Sneak Peek

Gia Giudice, Frank Catania

Gia Giudice and Dolores Catania's Son Frank Jr. Just Became Bravo's Prom King and Queen

Joe Jonas

Yachts, Soccer and Cigars! Inside Joe Jonas' Bachelor Party in Ibiza

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.