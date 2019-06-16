Captain Marvel, Arya Stark & More! Vote for Your Favorite Hero Before the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Heroes, assemble!

Sadly, this is not a post about a secret Avengers film (although we are rooting for one), but it is a post about heroes, which is still pretty great.

Despite the fact that some villains are so bad they're good, when it comes to most stories you'll find us rooting for the heroes. Whether they are saving America or fighting against injustice, heroes are always worth shining a light on.

That's why the Best Hero category at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards might be our favorite category of them all.

From Marvel superheroes to warriors fighting for the Iron Throne, this year's nominees are totally badass. Each one of them could earn the title Best Hero, but come Monday, June 17, only one will take home the show's coveted popcorn trophy.

That doesn't mean however that we don't want to know which actor and their corresponding heroic character you think deserves to win. In fact, we want you to cast your vote below!