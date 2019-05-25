These 2019 Cannes Film Festival Looks Make Us Say, Oui Oui! Which Gown Is Your Favorite?

Instagram
We can(nes) not get enough of the fashion that has been taking over the 2019 Cannes Film Festival the past few weeks!
Beginning on Tuesday, May 14, stars from all over have been arriving in France to promote their latest film at the iconic festival, but the real show stoppers have been their style choices on each and every red carpet.
This year's film festival ends on Saturday, May 25, and while we are sad to say goodbye to gorgeous beach views, film reviews and red carpet snaps, we now get to talk about which celebrity owned the event this year...at least when it comes to fashion.
While we still aren't over the fact that both Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were there and posing together for their new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ladies are the ones who slayed the red carpet game and gave us serious style goals.
The Met Gala might be the Super Bowl of fashion, but if we're being honest, Cannes Film Festival is the runner up. It is so glamorous, memorable and known for lavish gowns and fierce fashion statements and we are always in awe of what the celebs come up with.
There have been a lot of style standouts this year, but we're focusing on our top 13 looks now. Then, we want to hear from you on which gown or ensemble rocked your style-loving world below.
Let's get started with all the bold colors, which were a total must at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. No one proved that more than Kendall Jenner. The model donned a bright pink, tulle gown (that later turned into a mini) by Giambattista Valli X H&M and we are in total awe of her look.
Dua Lipa's bold red gown by Valentino and Jasmine Tookes' yellow, flowy frock by George Chakra also caught our attention.
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Julianne Moore opted for a jewel tone gown with her Dior emerald look and wow, just wow.
Model Bella Hadid brought sexy back in a fiery red number by Roberto Cavalli while Eva Longoria shimmered in a pink, silk and glitz-filled gown by Alberta Ferretti.
Even though a lot of stars opted for color, there were a few more subtle color choices that actually wowed us on a whole different level at the iconic French festival.
Dakota Fanning for example, wore a white bridal-worthy Armani gown at one premiere and we're not worthy of its star power. Priyanka Chopra donned a tulle, tiered George Hobeika gown that was also to die for, and that was just one of her looks.
Jessica Jung rocked a white, feathered Rami Kadi frock that gave off major mirror vibes and we're here for it.
Selena Gomez kicked off her first Cannes appearance by being a style star with a two-piece number by Louis Vuitton that proved white is white hot on the right lady.
Some of our other favorites have to be Sara Sampaio, who wore a peach perfection gown by Georges Hobeika and Helen Mirren, who donned a metallic foil Elie Saab gown with pastel pink hair.
Elle Fanning however might've won the event for us, because she had numerous standout dresses throughout the Cannes Film Festival.
Our favorite look of hers? A floral, show-stopping gown by Valentino.
Now that you know our top picks, check out all of the best fashion moments from the 2019 Cannes Film Festival below and vote for the look you love most.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Kendall Jenner
In Giambattista Valli x H&M
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Adriana Lima
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Dua Lipa
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jasmine Tookes
George Pimentel/WireImage
Natasha Poly
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Elsa Hosk
George Pimentel/WireImage
Winnie Harlow
George Pimentel/WireImage
H.E.R.
In Giambattista Valli x H&M
George Pimentel/WireImage
Sara Sampaio
George Pimentel/WireImage
Pamela Anderson
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Adriana Lima
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Iris Mittenaere
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Natasha Poly
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Lorena Rae
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Lea Seydoux
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Izabel Goulart
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Michelle Rodriguez
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Leonardo DiCaprio
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Dakota Fanning
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Karolina Kurkova
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Josephine Skriver
In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Coco Rocha
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Zhang Ziyi
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Morrone
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe Sevigny
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Marion Cotillard
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Hailey Clauson
GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Cindy Bruna
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Diego Luna
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pixie Lott
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Lady Victoria Hervey
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Aja Naomi King
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
In Georges Hobeika and Berluti
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Helen Mirren
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Elsa Hosk
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Morrone
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Zhang Ziyi
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Petra Nemcova
GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Penelope Cruz
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Josephine Skriver
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Julianne Moore
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Sui He
Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Martha Hunt
Photos
