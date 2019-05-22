PLL: The Perfectionists Season 1 Finale Flips the Show On Its Head

Sasha Pieterse told us the season one finale of PLL: The Perfectionists would involve "a lot of experiments," and boy she wasn't kidding.

It turns out that almost everything that happened this season, including the murder of Nolan Hotchkiss and the apparent confession of Jeremy to that murder, were experiments being done by someone called "The Professor."

Who's the Professor? What does he or she want? All of that is unclear, but now whoever they are has all the material they need to blackmail the Perfectionists and Ali and Mona into continuing those experiments, which started with forcing them all to reveal their greatest fears.