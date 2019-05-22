Ariana Grande Remembers Manchester Bombing On Its Second Anniversary With Powerful Message

Ariana Grande took a moment to honor and pay tribute to the city of Manchester on Wednesday morning.

Today marks two years since the tragic Manchester bombing, which happened at the 25-year-old singer's concert in May 2017. There, the suicide bomber killed 22 attendees and himself.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the "Thank U, Next" songstress shared a simple but powerful message: an emoji of a bee.

While it might not seem like much, that image encapsulates the U.K. city wholeheartedly. In fact, the insect symbolizes Manchester and its hard-working past. Its workers were dubbed "busy bees" during the Industrial Revolution.

Grande has paid homage to the city's emblem before. Last May, the "God Is a Woman" singer got a tattoo of a bee behind her ear. "Forever," she captioned her Twitter post that showed off her fresh ink.

In just a few months, Grande will be headed to the U.K. city to headline the Manchester Pride Festival in late August.