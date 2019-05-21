Aladdin Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Rich Fury/Getty Images
It's looking like "a whole new world" on Hollywood Blvd.
The biggest and brightest stars flocked to the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Aladdin on Tuesday evening. Held at the famous El Capitan Theatre, celebrities lit up the "purple magic carpet," as Disney cleverly dubbed it, with dazzling ensembles and beauty looks.
Notably, Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Will Smith (Genie) all showed up and showed out in over-the-top 'fits that we wish made it into the film. The 26-year-old British star looked like a modern-day princess in a billowing pastel pink ball gown, while the 27-year-old actor opted for something more flashy with his multi-colored Givenchy suit and button-down.
Of course, Smith turned his special night into a family affair as Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith and Trey Smith all stepped out. Dressing as loud as his Disney character, the 50-year-old star donned an embroidered suit while his wife rocked a striking blue ensemble.
Other notable attendees at the premiere included Nasim Pedrad (who plays Dalia in the movie) Christina Milian, Darren Criss and many more.
Check out all of the photo highlights of the Aladdin event, below.
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Mena Massoud
The 27-year-old actor looks like "Prince Ali" in the flesh! Wearing a flashy multi-colored Givenchy suit, Massoud lights up the "purple magic carpet" (as Disney cleverly dubbed it).
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Naomi Scott
Styled by Zadrian Smith, the 26-year-old British actress stuns in this billowing pastel pink ball gown. She ties her ensemble together with statement earrings, a daring deep red lip and sleek high-bun.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Trey Smith
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Will Smith
The 50-year-old star dresses as flashy as his character in a grey and black embroidered suit.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Helen Mirren
The legendary actress graces the Los Angeles premiere in a simple but statement-making black and white suit.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Red Table Talk host dazzles in a jaw-dropping royal blue 'fit. "Arabian Nights," Jada captions her Instagram post ahead of the event.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Nasim Pedrad
The SNL star, who plays Dalia in the live-action Aladdin movie, stuns in a black lace, cut-out dress.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jaden Smith
Jaden lets his neon pink hair do all of the talking as he steps onto the purple carpet in an all-black ensemble.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Willow Smith
The 18-year-old singer-songwriter goes glam for the special occasion in a tuxedo-like romper. Her bright red-orange lip and diamond-studded heels are a chef's kiss!
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Navid Negahban
The Aladdin star wears a timeless pin-stripe suit while posing for pictures on the purple carpet.
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Tatyana Ali, Vaughn Rasberry & Edward Rasberry
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress supports her former co-star's latest movie as she and her family attend the Hollywood premiere. She also stuns in a vibrant off-the-shoulder yellow dress that shows off her growing baby bump.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jasmine Tookes
The 28-year-old supermodel dazzles in a lavish, intricately beaded red mini dress.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Christina Milian
Christina shows up and shows out at the star-studded event. She dons a black sequin Balmain jumpsuit and ties it together with statement jewelry pieces and classic black heels.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Guy Ritchie
The director of Aladdin is here! Ritchie graces the purple carpet in a timeless (but not boring) suit.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Patrick Starr
Never one to dress basique, the YouTube sensation goes bold for the special occasion in a hot pink and marigold dress, complete with feather trim, purple pumps and a Barbie pink turban.
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Darren Criss
He came to slay! The Glee actor attends the Los Angeles premiere of Aladdin in a unique get-up.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Candace Cameron-Bure
The Fuller House actress looks white-hot in her striking suit. Her vibrant makeup and rainbow clutch add a fun pop of color to her 'fit.
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Alfonso Ribeiro & Anders Ribeiro
Father-son date night! Ribeiro brings his little nugget to the Disney event. Even cuter? The two dress in matching blue jackets.
Aladdin hits theaters on May 24, so the wait is almost over!