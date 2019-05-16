Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't help but wonder, why do tabloids spin tales?

The Sex and the City alum called out The National Enquirer last night after the publication claimed she and husband Matthew Broderick"were caught on camera in a public screaming match." The outlet requested a comment on the alleged story—which also suggests they argue over his new London theater gig—and Parker followed through with a big one on Instagram.

"Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense," the mom of three captioned a shot of the Enquirer's email. "As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London. There was no ‘screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing."