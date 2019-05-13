Rihanna's Next Era: How She Built Her Multi-Million Dollar Empire From the Ground Up

"big day for the culture," Rihanna wrote on social media last week, after announcing she partnered with LVMH to create a new luxury fashion line called Fenty.

It was a "big day for the culture" because the 31-year-old multi-hyphenate made history. According to The New York Times, she not only became the first woman to create an original brand under LVMH but she is the first woman of color at the head of an LVMH maison.

Since announcing her latest endeavor, bad gal RiRi has further cemented her place in the beauty and fashion space. And she's doing it all on her own terms.

But before she shook the beauty industry to its core (have you ever heard of the Fenty Effect?), the "Work" songstress took the world by storm with her music. With hit songs like "Diamonds," "Umbrella," and "Pon de Replay" (her first single!), the 31-year-old star has built her empire from the ground up.