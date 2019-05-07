Amy Schumer Reveals Her Newborn Son's Name

Amy Schumer has beat Meghan Markle one more time when it comes to big baby news.

The comedian announced her newborn son's name Tuesday night on Instagram: Gene Attell Fischer. Gene is the first child for Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer.

The 37-year-old (same age as Meghan!) gave birth to Gene on Sunday, May 5 after a particularly grueling and painful pregnancy. She and Fischer revealed they were expecting baby Gene back in October, only a few days after Meghan and Prince Harryannounced the same news. Thus, a comedic pregnancy rivalry was born (no pun intended). Schumer took it to the next level on Oct. 22 when she Photoshopped her face on Meghan's body and Fischer's on Harry's in a photo of the royals taking a walk in Australia.

The Trainwreck star told The New York Times that day, "Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way." Meghan and Prince Harry just welcomed their first child, a boy, on Monday as well.

These two have been in sync nearly every step of the way.