Thomas Markle Reacts to Meghan Markle Giving Birth

The news of the royal baby's arrival was heard loud and clear from across the pond.

After many months of anticipation, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child into the world on Monday, a baby boy whose name has not yet been announced. While mother and son are—as the new dad told the press—"doing incredibly well," someone from Markle's life was paying attention to the news: the duchess' dad, Thomas Markle.

"I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well," he told The Sun. "I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honor.