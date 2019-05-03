Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Moves Out of Family Home: ''She Needs Some Space''

Olivia Jade Giannulli is flying the nest.

The college admissions scandal continues to impact the family dynamic in the Giannulli-Loughlin household. A source tells E! News that Lori Loughlin's youngest daughter is moving out of the family's Bel Air home. "Olivia's clothes and some personal items were moved out from her parents Bel Air house this week," the source shares. "She wants more privacy."

News of her move likely comes as little surprise to Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli, since the source says Olivia "hasn't been staying there full time for the last few months." The insider adds, "She recently made the decision to take more of her belongings."

Multiple things factored into the 19-year-old's decision to move out, with her mental health being principal among them. "Everything that's going on with her parents is very stressful for her and she needs some space. She's doesn't feel that it's healthy for her to live with her parents right now," the source explains.