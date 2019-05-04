Lady Gaga's Fashion Evolution, From a Meat Dress to $30 Million Diamonds

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., May. 4, 2019 4:00 AM

Lady Gaga, Fashion Evolution

Getty Images

When it comes to style, Lady Gaga knows how to keep us guessing. 

In her decade-spanning career, the triple threat has proven herself a fashionista entirely all her own. Just when fans thought they had figured out her aesthetic, she reinvented herself with looks that continue to be inventive and boundary-pushing. Whatever the outfit and occasion, it is always uniquely Mother Monster. 

Now, on the heels of her first Academy Award win and praised performance in A Star Is Born, Gaga has devoted Little Monsters wondering what she has up her sleeve next. Well, we know one thing—and that is the Met Gala red carpet. 

On the first Monday in May, the star will join fellow A-listers on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art as not only a guest, but also one of this year's esteemed co-chairs. 

With a theme like "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the theatrical star seems like a natural fit. She's posed on the iconic red carpet twice before, each time the ensemble entirely different from the other. 

While we wait and see what Lady Gaga has in store for the 2019 event, judging by her ever-changing style, we expect her look to be unlike anything we've seen from her before. 

As we bide our time until then, take a walk through her fashion evolution in E!'s gallery below. 

Lady Gaga, 2008

Scott Gries/Getty Images

2008 TRL

Just days before the release of Gaga's debut studio album, The Fame, the star posed backstage at MTV's Total Request Live sporting the beginnings of her initial signature look. 

Lady Gaga, Jingle Ball, 2008

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

2008 Jingle Ball

The star quickly become synonymous with platinum hair, bangs and structural looks. She would later add a bow made of hair to the look.  

Lady Gaga, The GRAMMY Celebration Concert, 2009

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

2009 Grammy Celebration Concert

Who can forget the bubble costume the star donned back in 2009? It was so famous it became a go-to DIY Halloween costume. 

Lady Gaga, 13th Annual 2009 ACE Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Accessories Council

2009 ACE Awards

The star made her avant-garde mark early on in her career with this look at the annual style awards. 

Lady Gaga, 20th Annual MuchMusic Video Awards, 2009

George Pimentel/WireImage

2009 MuchMusic Video Awards

This hairy look became a standout one in the performer's early years in the spotlight. 

Lady Gaga, 20th Annual MuchMusic Video Awards, 2009

George Pimentel/WireImage

2009 MuchMusic Video Awards

Always one to put on a show, Gaga did so during this awards performance with a bodysuit that set off pyrotechnics. 

Lady Gaga, 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

2009 MTV Video Music Awards

After showing up with Kermit the Frog, the star stepped out in a head to toe black ensemble with parts designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Lady Gaga, MTV VMA's, 2009

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2009 MTV Video Music Awards

The star took home her first MTV Video Music Award for "Best New Artist" that year while simultaneously cementing herself among the grandest fashion risk takers in this unforgettable red look. 

Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Gaga, 2009

Leon Neal/ WPA Pool /Getty Images

2009 Royal Variety Performance

The star capped off 2009 with a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, donning a red latex Atsuko Kudo gown with puff sleeves and coordinating bejeweled red eye makeup. Needless to say, it was the singer's take on a regal look. 

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards, 2010

John Shearer/Getty Images

2010 Grammys

Gaga was the star to see on the red carpet at the 2010 Grammys, looking quite literally stellar in a celestial-esque design by Giorgio Armani Privé. 

Lady Gaga, Brit Awards 2010

JAB Promotions/WireImage

2010 Brit Awards

In another avant-garde ensemble, the songstress was a towering figure in a white ruffled design by Francesco Scognamiglio paired with a grand blond wig and lace mask. 

Lady Gaga, 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

2010 MTV Video Music Awards

Behold, one of Gaga's most iconic looks to date: the meat dress by Franc Fernandez. 

Lady Gaga, 2013 American Music Awards, AMAs

David Livingston/Getty Images

2013 American Music Awards

While she was not nominated this year, Gaga still made a splash at the show by arriving on a mechanical horse in lavender Versace. 

Lady Gaga

Simon James/FilmMagic)

2013

Following the release of Artpop, the star embraced her new aesthetic inspired by Botticelli's Venus. 

Lady Gaga, 2015 China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2015 Met Gala

For her first red carpet appearance at the Met Gala, the triple threat donned a Balenciaga design inspired by the year's theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass."

Lady Gaga, 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2016

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2016 Golden Globes

By 2016, the star had taken on acting for the first time and channeled old Hollywood glamour in this black Versace gown. Her transformation into an actress was complete as she accepted the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel. 

Lady Gaga, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2016 Oscars

As a first-time Academy Award nominee, the star combined elegance with her signature boldness in a Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit-gown hybrid. 

Lady Gaga, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2016 Met Gala

Gaga went sans pants for the 2016 soirée, but did not shy away from sky-high heels and an equally voluminous blond 'do to go with her Versace ensemble.   

Lady Gaga

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bud Light

2016

In the midst of her Joanne album cycle, the star embraced a glamorous cowgirl aesthetic with a recurring wide-brimmed pink hat and this blue sequin jacket and pant set. 

Lady Gaga, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2017 Grammys

The songstress turned heads as a glam rocker in this spiky, leather ensemble by Alex Ulichny. 

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

2018 Grammys

Inside the annual award show, Gaga took off a black overskirt to focus on her black lace bodysuit by Armani Privé. 

Lady Gaga, Venice Film Festival, 2018

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

2018 Venice Film Festival

Ahead of her film debut in A Star Is Born, the triple threat embraced the movie's motif by arriving to the Venice Film Festival very much looking like a star had been born and ripped straight off the silver screen. 

Lady Gaga, 2018 Venice Film Festival

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

2018 Venice Film Festival

One of the biggest fashion moments of Gaga's career came when she stepped out at the festival for a screening of A Star Is Born donning this one-of-a-kind pink, feathered Valentino Couture gown. 

Lady Gaga

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

2018 Los Angeles Premiere of A Star Is Born

Gaga epitomized modern glamour when she stepped out in Clare Waight Keller's haute couture silver Givenchy gown and matching cape coat. 

Lady Gaga, UK Premiere of A Star Is Born, 2018

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

2018 U.K. Premiere of A Star Is Born

The actress kept fans guessing on her fashion throughout the press tour for the movie, opting for an Elizabethan-inspired Alexander McQueen gown to launch the film in London. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

2019 Golden Globes

The star paid homage to her predecessor Audrey Hepburn in a custom Valentino dress accessorized with glamorous Tiffany & Co. diamonds and colorful hair. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2019 Oscars

The actress went home a first-time Oscar winner after donning a strapless structural black gown by Alexander McQueen on the red carpet, paired with a dazzling 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond worth an estimated $30 million. 

