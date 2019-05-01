There Was a Badass Charlie’s Angels Reunion at Lucy Liu’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Charlie's Angels were out in full throttle to support Lucy Liu.

During her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony today, Liu was surrounded by her fierce co-stars, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, from the 2000 action adventure. Demi Moore, who starred alongside the trio in the 2003 sequel, was, naturally, also on hand to celebrate the multi-hyphenate.

"Lucy and I first met while making Charlie Angles—I didn't know we were going to have a reunion today," Moore gushed in a speech. "I could see she was in fact as I had heard a badass with brains. Then the better I got to know her I realized she wasn't just about a badass with brains, she was a badass with brains, a beautiful heart with a deep loving soul and a damn good sense of humor."