The internet's new boyfriend Noah Centineo has landed a major new role.

The 22-year-old is having a breakout year as he enjoys the success of his two Netflix movies, Two All the Boys I've Love Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. Now, Centineo is heading to the big screen as he was just cast in the Charlie's Angels reboot alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. According to Variety, Centineo will be playing one of the trio's love interests in the film.

The reboot is being directed by Elizabeth Banks, who is also starring in the movie. The film's cast also includes Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou and Sam Claflin.