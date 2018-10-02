The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Noah Centineo's Charlie's Angels Reboot Casting

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 2:03 PM

Noah Centineo

The internet's new boyfriend Noah Centineo has landed a major new role.

The 22-year-old is having a breakout year as he enjoys the success of his two Netflix movies, Two All the Boys I've Love Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. Now, Centineo is heading to the big screen as he was just cast in the Charlie's Angels reboot alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. According to Variety, Centineo will be playing one of the trio's love interests in the film.

The reboot is being directed by Elizabeth Banks, who is also starring in the movie. The film's cast also includes Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou and Sam Claflin.

In response to the Centineo's casting, social media is screaming...in the best way possible.

"WAIT BOTH NOAH CENTINEO AND SAM CLAFLIN ARE GONNA BE IN CHARLIES ANGELS SHUT THE F--K UP ITS WHAT I DESERVE IM SCREAMING," one social media user wrote. While another Centineo fan tweeted to the actor, "I'M SO SO PROUD OF YOU UR GONNA KILL IT IN CHARLIE'S ANGELS ILYSM."

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions to the casting news below:

Stewart recently opened up to E! News about the project and working with director Banks.

"I'm so stoked," she shared. "Liz Banks is kind of the perfect person in my eyes to do this, and makes the whole idea of redoing something that is already really good, worthwhile because…I like her sensibilities, I like how she's approached the project."

The Charlie's Angels reboot is slated to hit theaters on Sept. 27, 2019.

