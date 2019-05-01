From Tattoos to a Ferrari: Inside Kylie Jenner's Over-the-Top Birthday Bash for Travis Scott

When Kylie Jenner is the creative director of your birthday party, you're bound to have an epic time.

Such was the case for her famous beau, Travis Scott, for whom she threw a 28th birthday bash on Tuesday night. Of course, as is always the case when it comes to Kardashian-Jenner parties, the soirée was nothing short of spectacular.

Guests, including Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kendall Jenner, entered the party through the mouth of a jumbo-sized inflatable Travis Scott head. After they reached the actual gathering, they stepped into a foggy area decorated like a gas station themed around the rapper, complete with Travis Scott paper towels, glass cleaner, motor oil and other items related to his Cactus Jack Nike collaboration.

Attendees could sip on slurpees and munch on candy and french fries. If they were feeling adventurous, guests also had the option of getting new body ink, like the birthday boy and his famous lady. Both Kylie and Travis sat for a new tattoo, though the designs were not revealed on social media.