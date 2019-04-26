Kylie Jenner is truly putting birthday cards to shame with her latest gift to Travis Scott.

On Friday morning, residents of West Hollywood woke up to a surprising sight: a billboard of Kylie and Stormi. The black and white photo of the mother-daughter duo was plastered across the skyline in honor of Travis' upcoming 27th birthday. "Happy birthday, Daddy! Love, mommy & Stormi," the billboard reads.

This is just the tip of the birthday celebration iceberg. On Thursday night, the family of three celebrated the rapper's 27th year around the sun at a private screening of the Avengers: Endgame movie. Kylie, Travis and Stormi Webster got all dolled-up in their finest superhero attire. Stormi took on the role of the powerful Thor, Travis was Iron Flame and Kylie played the fierce Captain Lip Kit.