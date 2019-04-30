Zac Efron Seriously Thinks His Wax Figure Has a Better Six-Pack

Zac Efron's body is extremely ripped, shockingly buff and strong. Well, that is, in the eye's of everyone except Zac Efron.

While sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres today, the actor was treated to a first look at his brand spanking new wax figure by Madame Tussauds. But before the big reveal, the host, 61, revisited his original, shaggy-haired statue.

"I didn't like it," Efron, 31, confessed of the figure, created during his early 2000s, toe-tapping High School Musical days. "I look terrible."

Not anymore. DeGeneres brought out his new wax figure, designed to look exactly like his muscular lifeguard from 2017's Baywatch.