Tom Hanks and Sons Support Rita Wilson at Her Stagecoach Festival Debut

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 28, 2019 10:56 AM

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Stagecoach 2019

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Rita Wilson's Stagecoach festival stage debut was a full family affair on Saturday.

The 62-year-old actress and country singer was cheered on by husband Tom Hanks, 62, and their sons Chet Hanks, 28, and Truman Hanks, 23, as she performed at the annual country music event for the first time.

Hanks, who also has two other children from a previous relationship, has long been his wife's biggest cheerleader. He sung her praises while speaking at her Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood last month.

Wilson posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and her family standing with Drew Arthur, Chet's band mate from alt-pop group FTRZ, and legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Photos

Stagecoach 2019: Star Sightings

"When you "open" for #lynardskynyrd at @stagecoach What is my life?!?!?! #stagecoach #lynardskynard," Wilson wrote.

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Chet Hanks, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram / Rita Wilson

Chet posted on his Instagram Story a video of Wilson performing her song "Big City Small Town Girl," writing, "@ritawilson momma killing it."

Rita Wilson, Stagecoach 2019

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

He also posted a video of Truman cheering on their mom riding on the shoulders of family friend and famed music manager Scooter Braun.

Truman Hanks, Scooter Braun, Rita Wilson, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram / Chet Hanks

Chet was pretty pumped about meeting and watching Skynyrd as well.

Chet Hanks, Rita Wilson, Stagecoach 2019

Instagram / Chet Hanks

He shared the same group pic as well as selfie videos of him singing along with their hits "Tuesday's Gone" and "Simple Man."

