The Bachelorette Season 15 Details Revealed: Spy Games, Country Stars and Drag Queens Are Coming

She's gone from Miss Alabama to Hannah B. and Hannah Beast, but Hannah Brown's journey is just getting started on The Bachelorette.

ABC revealed new details about the big season 15 premiere and there are some changes afoot. In the May 13 episode viewers will meet "Hannah's Angels"—Demi Burnett and Katie Morton from season 23 of The Bachelor—who will keep an eye on the men from a surveillance van parked at the Bachelor Mansion. Will the dirt they find have a hand in how Hannah goes from 30 contestants to 22 by the end of the episode?