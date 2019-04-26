90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Status Check: Who's Still Together?

It's just been two seasons of this spinoff, but there are some success stories—and some couples who have taken part in both seasons.

The TLC reality show follows couples before they're ready to pop the question and start the K-1 visa process. Usually, the American travels abroad to meet the foreigner and see if they're actually compatible. Drama then ensues.

Not every 90 Day Fiancé love story actually starts within the key 90 day wedding time period, that's where 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days comes in.

Before the other 90 Day spinoff, Happily Ever After?, premieres, find out who's still together, who broke up and more below!

TLC Patrick and Myriam (Season 1) Status: Broken up...well, never really together Patrick and Myriam never really got off the ground. After meeting online, Patrick flew to Paris to meet Myriam in person, only to discover she had a boyfriend. He left Paris in the friend zone. During the reunion, Patrick's mom had some harsh words for Myriam. "I started my business. I have a YouTube channel, and I continue to do interviews in the world of music. I focus more on my professional life than sentimental," Myriam told E! News in a statement.

TLC Cortney and Antonio (Season 1) Status: Broken up Cortney flew to Spain to meet model Antonio after they met online. Once there, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing. Issues with an air conditioner aside, Cortney felt like Antonio wasn't making her the priority. They tried to make it work while living in other countries, but they called it quits. Now Antonio is an actor in Shanghai and Cortney is traveling the world.



"I have backpacked about 40 countries and several states. I want to share my experience and give travel tips on IG & YouTube. I volunteer, tutor, babysit, self-teach Spanish and JavaScript, cook, gym, date, hangout with friends & family, binge watch Netflix and try to keep up with the Kardashians," Cortney told E! News about what she's up to.

TLC Sean and Abby (Season 1) Status: Broken up Sean and Abby met on a dating site, and despite the over 20-year age difference, they met in Haiti and instantly faced drama with an ex-boyfriend in the picture. Despite all this, they got engaged, but they split after the season one reunion.

TLC Larry and Jenny (Season 1) Status: Married Larry made his way to the Philippines to meet Jenny in the first season. After their time together, Larry proposed. After a lengthy visa process, Jenny made her way to Florida and the two have since married. They're appearing in the 90 Day digital show What Now?.

TLC Dacey and Jesse (Season 1 and 2) Status: Broken up Things were...passionate between Darcey and Jesse. They loved hard and fought hard. After two seasons, they called it quits. At the reunion, they hugged it out. Darcey revealed she was dating another foreigner. According to his Instagram, Jesse is traveling as an actor, entrepreneur and speaker.

TLC Paul and Karine (Seasons 1 and 2) Status: Married It's been quite a journey for Paul and Karine. The two stuck it out through issues regarding language barriers, trust and distance, and are now the parents to a baby boy, Pierre Martins Staehle. "I'm very happy, very excited," Paul said in a statement. "I'm also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I'm very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre."

TLC Tarik and Hazel (Season 2) Status: Engaged Tarik—and his brother—traveled to the Philippines to meet Hazel in season two. Despite the drama, and there was a lot of drama involving the brother and Hazel's reluctance to be intimate with Tarik, he proposed. They're still posting about each other on social media and appear to be going strong.

TLC Rachel and Jon (Season 2 ) Status: Married Rachel and Jon, who met on a karaoke app, got hitched during Before the 90 Days season two, but are still living apart. They're still together, just long distance. They've started the visa process, saving enough money to meet the deadline. They have a joint Instagram account where they discuss their relationship.

TLC Ricky and Ximena Status: Broken up Ricky traveled to Colombia to meet somebody else. When that fell through, he turned to Ximena. When she found it? Well, she wasn't very happy. However, he still proposed and she accepted. But things fizzled and the engagement was off. Ricky briefly got back together with his ex-wife.

