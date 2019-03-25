90 Day Fiancé's Paul and Karine Staehle Welcome a Baby Boy

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 8:08 AM

90 Day Fiance, Karine and Paul Staehle

TLC

It's another 90 Day Fiancé baby!

Paul and Karine Staehle, stars of seasons one and two of the TLC reality show, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 22.

The child was born in Manaus, Brazil. He arrived weighing 6.9 pounds and measuring at 19.7 inches. The proud parents named their bundle of joy Pierre Martins Staehle.

"I'm very happy, very excited," Paul said. "I'm also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I'm very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre."

While mom and baby both seem to be doing well, Karine suggested she had a "hard time."

"I am fine, and happy, even with the hard time I have had," she said. "And I am recovering well, but I am still very weak. It was super hard, but now everything is fine because the baby is calm and he is breastfeeding well."

On the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couples tell all special last year, the two revealed that Karine was pregnant...and that Paul wants the child to get a paternity DNA test once he was born. She was less than thrilled about his declaration.

This was Karine's third pregnancy; she had suffered two miscarriages in the past.

The two join a growing list of 90 Day Fiancé couples with kids. Season three couple Aleksandra Iarovikova and Josh Strobel have a 2-year-old daughter. Season two stars Amy and Danny Frishmuth have a son and daughter. 

90 Day Fiance, Karine and Paul Staehle

TLC

Season three stars Melanie Bowers and Devar Walters are parents to a 1-year-old daughter. Season one couple Kiriyam and Alan Cox have a 1-year-old son. Season two stars Brett Otto and Daya De Arce share a daughter, and he also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

