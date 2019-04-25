Taylor Swift Drops New Music: Listen to "ME!'' and Watch the Music Video

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 9:02 PM
We think Taylor Swift did something really good tonight!
After more than a few theories and weeks of rumors, the time has finally come: new music has arrived for Swifties.
Just after midnight on Friday, April 26, Taylor surprised fans by releasing a new track called "ME!" The hit features Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.
Hours ago, Swift stopped by the 2019 NFL Draft on ABC to share her inspiration for the track with Robin Roberts.
"ME! Is a song about embracing your individuality, and really celebrating it, and owning it," she shared. "I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads and I just want it to be one that makes people feel better about themselves.
She also gave a sweet shout out to her loyal fanbase, adding, "The fans are amazing. I can not believe how dedicated they are, how thoughtful. I can't believe how much they care. So it makes it more fun for me to create music, to create music videos knowing that they'll care about little Easter eggs or clues or hints."
Perhaps it shouldn't be the biggest shock of all time. After all, Swift dropped a clock earlier this month counting down to April 26, confirming recurring signals from Swift's Instagram account and elsewhere that the star had a new project in store for her devoted fans.
Heck, even Taylor's cats got involved with the speculation on Instagram. "She just read all the theories," the 29-year-old captioned a photo of a shocked four-legged friend, acknowledging all of the fan speculation.
Perhaps this is only the beginning of some hot new music.
When covering ELLE UK's music issue, the singer shared her perspective on what fans want from their favorite artists.
Valheria Rocha
"I think these days, people are reaching out for connection and comfort in the music they listen to. We like being confided in and hearing someone say, 'this is what I went through' as proof to us that we can get through our own struggles," Taylor explained to the publication. "We actually do NOT want our pop music to be generic."
She continued, "This glimpse into the artist's story invites us to connect it to our own, and in the best case scenario, allows us the ability to assign that song to our memories. It's this alliance between a song and our memories of the times it helped us heal, or made us cry, dance, or escape that truly stands the test of time. Just like a great book."
Perhaps we just got a taste of what's to come in our music library.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?