Wardrobe Staples for the Modern Woman

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019

It's true what they say, when you look good, you feel good.

This is nothing new to you, but how do make sure you're feeling your best as often as possible? By shopping smartly and investing in versatile wardrobe pieces that aren't too trendy. Timeless classics that still feel fresh. Items you can wear just as easily to the office as you can to weekend brunch. It's sounds like a tall order, but it's totally doable. The modern woman is constantly on the go and she needs her wardrobe, from jeans to shoes to dresses, to work for any situation she finds herself in.

Want specifics? Shop our wardrobe staples for the modern woman (aka you!) below!

Slim Perfect Shirt in Piece-Dyed Irish Linen

A button-up linen top goes just as well with jeans as it does with a pencil skirt.

SHOP NOW: $79 at J.Crew

Slash Palazzo Trousers

Trousers are a staple, but make 'em cool with this slashed version. 

SHOP NOW: $75 at Topshop

Steve Madden Cameron Mule

Slides are in for spring—or have you not heard

SHOP NOW: $100 at Nordstrom

Clean (Minus The) Leather Moto Jacket

A leather jacket will never go out of style. Make it fresh with this green version.

SHOP NOW: $118 $70 at Express

Topshop Ayla Belted Eyelet Trouser

Upgrade your work trousers with a bold but classy red. 

SHOP NOW: $68 at Nordstrom

High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jean

We plan on living in these wide-leg cropped jeans all weekend, every weekend.

SHOP NOW: $98 at Banana Republic

Olivia Culpo Asymmetrical Surplice Sheath Dress

There's no such thing as too many LBDs.

SHOP NOW: $78 $47 at Express

Vince Camuto Creestal Western Bootie

A tan heeled bootie is a good investment because you can wear it to the office but also to brunch. 

SHOP NOW: $139 $70 at Nordstrom

Juliette Collarless Sweater-Blazer

This baby pink sweater-blazer is cozy but sleek. Just our vibe. 

SHOP NOW: $148 at J.Crew

Reformation High-Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

A good pair of black skinny jeans will take you from day to night, no matter your vibe.

SHOP NOW: $98 at Nordstrom

Pintuck Midi Dress

A sunny yellow midi dress is just the look for your next brunch outing. 

SHOP NOW: $149 at Banana Republic

Going-Out Blazer in Stretch Twil

You'll look like a boss whether you throw this over a dress or pair it with cutoffs. 

SHOP NOW: $158 at J.Crew

Topshop Ripped Mom Jeans

Anyone else want to start wearing mom jeans with heels for a classy casual feel?

SHOP NOW: $75 at Nordstrom

BCBGeneration Heidi Heels

Speaking of heels...these patent leather ones will do. 

SHOP NOW: $89 at Zappos

Pink Suit

No better way to update your business suit than with this pink tweed number. 

SHOP NOW: Trousers, $75 at Topshop; Blazer, $110 at Topshop

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Low-Top Sneaker

If you don't already own a pair of classic Chucks, run don't walk to Urban Outfitters.

SHOP NOW: $65 at Urban Outfitters

Express Deep-V Twist-Back Maxi Dress

A maxi dress you can wear to the beach but also to a nice dinner...sold. 

SHOP NOW: $80 at Express

Steve Madden Soph Sandal

We're no strangers to this strappy sandal, and it's currently on sale. Grab it now!

SHOP NOW: $79 $40 at Nordstrom

Puff-Sleeve Top in Cotton Poplin

Basic tees are great, but this puff-sleeve top feels a touch more sophisticated.

SHOP NOW: $65 at J.Crew

Sandwash Modal Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Boy, do we love jumpsuits. This olive green number feels appropriate for spring. 

SHOP NOW: $119 at Banana Republic

Knit Drop-Waist Dress

Every modern woman needs a versatile dress, like this cherry red number. 

SHOP NOW: $80 $47 at Banana Republic

