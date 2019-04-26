E! Online Illustration
Fri., Apr. 26, 2019
It's true what they say, when you look good, you feel good.
This is nothing new to you, but how do make sure you're feeling your best as often as possible? By shopping smartly and investing in versatile wardrobe pieces that aren't too trendy. Timeless classics that still feel fresh. Items you can wear just as easily to the office as you can to weekend brunch. It's sounds like a tall order, but it's totally doable. The modern woman is constantly on the go and she needs her wardrobe, from jeans to shoes to dresses, to work for any situation she finds herself in.
Want specifics? Shop our wardrobe staples for the modern woman (aka you!) below!
A button-up linen top goes just as well with jeans as it does with a pencil skirt.
Trousers are a staple, but make 'em cool with this slashed version.
Slides are in for spring—or have you not heard?
A leather jacket will never go out of style. Make it fresh with this green version.
Upgrade your work trousers with a bold but classy red.
We plan on living in these wide-leg cropped jeans all weekend, every weekend.
There's no such thing as too many LBDs.
A tan heeled bootie is a good investment because you can wear it to the office but also to brunch.
This baby pink sweater-blazer is cozy but sleek. Just our vibe.
A good pair of black skinny jeans will take you from day to night, no matter your vibe.
A sunny yellow midi dress is just the look for your next brunch outing.
You'll look like a boss whether you throw this over a dress or pair it with cutoffs.
Anyone else want to start wearing mom jeans with heels for a classy casual feel?
Speaking of heels...these patent leather ones will do.
No better way to update your business suit than with this pink tweed number.
If you don't already own a pair of classic Chucks, run don't walk to Urban Outfitters.
A maxi dress you can wear to the beach but also to a nice dinner...sold.
We're no strangers to this strappy sandal, and it's currently on sale. Grab it now!
Basic tees are great, but this puff-sleeve top feels a touch more sophisticated.
Boy, do we love jumpsuits. This olive green number feels appropriate for spring.
Every modern woman needs a versatile dress, like this cherry red number.
