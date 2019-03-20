Spring Sandals to Slide Into

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 3:00 AM
Haven't you heard?
Today is officially the first day of spring, and you know what that means: Time to trade in clunky winter boots for chic warm-weather slides.
Slides remain our go-to footwear of the season, year after year, because they're classic, simple and comfortable. The open-toe moment is a welcome change, and the ability to select a heel height based on our mood is also very key. They also come in tons of fun colors, fabrics and patterns.
We're pretty sure we'll be getting a handful on this list. Wouldn't you agree?
The acrylic strap is a trendy detail every It girl will appreciate.
Who knew snakeskin and mustard went so well together?
An animal print never gets old.
These silver slides are day and night appropriate.
Give a bold pattern a try.
That sporty look is right on trend.
A knotted-twist gives your footwear a causal upgrade.
We see ourselves wearing these with a frayed denim pant.
The braided detail makes us feel like we're at the beach.
This classic tan leather feels perfect for your weekend look.
A sunny yellow sandal is always a good idea.
The holographic band is cool but subtle. We like it.
A satin slide is our kind of sophisticated.
If you're going for comfort, these have your name all over 'em.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
