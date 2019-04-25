Luann de Lesseps' Children and Ex-Husband Drop Lawsuit Against Her

The documents stated that Luann never set up a trust for the children as part of the agreement since selling their marital home and purchasing her Sag Harbor, New York home in 2013."Defendant has never, since her purchase of the Premises, created the Trust or conveyed to her children, in Trust, an undivided one-half interest in the Premises," the court papers read.

The documents further alleged Luann "threatened" that she intended to sell the house and purchase a home in upstate New York.

Her ex and kids wanted the court to order de Lesseps to create the trust, convey to Noel and Victoria in the trust "an undivided one-half interest" in the Sag Harbor house "and render an account as trustee for her children, and petition for judicial settlement of same, on notice to Plaintiffs."

On the most recent season of the Bravo show, de Lesseps admitted to being "fixed" on buying a mansion in upstate New York amid her relapse. "I wanted that house more than anything. I would have sold my soul at that point—that's how bad I was," she told her friends.

It's unclear what spurred her ex and children to drop the lawsuit and whether an agreement was reached privately. E! News has reached out to their attorneys for comment.