Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Loving Birthday Message to Prince Louis

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left a sweet message for Prince Louis in celebration of his birthday. The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton turns 1 today, April 23! In honor of his special day, the royal family released adorable new photos of the smiling youngster, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share these new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow," a post on the Kensington Palace Instagram page read on Monday evening. "The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.‬"