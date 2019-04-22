Avengers: Endgame World Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The Avengers are assembling for one final showdown. 

With the release of Avengers: Endgame inching closer and closer, you can imagine the excitement around Hollywood when the ensemble cast arrived to the world premiere on Monday evening.

Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the highly-anticipated event drew stars including Brie LarsonBradley CooperChris HemsworthScarlett JohanssonRobert Downey Jr. and dozens more. Other notable attendees included Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, as well as Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who just so happened to make their red carpet debut as a couple. 

Check out all the photo highlights from the Avengers: Endgame premiere below: 

Brie Larson, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Shut. It. Down. The actress turns heads in a lavender gown and Thanos-inspired jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus

This A-list couple (and Miley's new hairstyle) bangs! But as for the pop singer's Old Hollywood style gown, fashion credits go to YSL.

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Black Widow trades her leather catsuit for a shimmering mini-dress and strappy heels. 

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger

The duo make their official red carpet debut as husband and wife-to-be. 

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chris Evans

Captain America serves up a serious cool factor on the red carpet.

Elizabeth Olsen, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

The Scarlet Witch goes glam for the Avengers: End Game premiere.

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth

Date night done right! Thor brings his leading lady to the highly-anticipated Marvel event.

Natalie Portman, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Thor's very own Jane Foster makes a surprise appearance alongside the rest of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars.

Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Engame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner

The actor opts for a classic navy and blue tuxedo. 

Gwyneth Paltrow, Avengers:Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress puts a chic spin on the LBD in an ensemble by Goop's G. Label.

Vin Diesel, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Vin Diesel

He's Groot! The actor brings his Guardians of the Galaxy character to life. 

Bradley Cooper, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

The voice of Rocket Racoon flies solo at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

