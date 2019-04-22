Avengers: Endgame World Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

With the release of Avengers: Endgame inching closer and closer , you can imagine the excitement around Hollywood when the ensemble cast arrived to the world premiere on Monday evening.

The Avengers are assembling for one final showdown.

Check out all the photo highlights from the Avengers: Endgame premiere below:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Brie Larson Shut. It. Down. The actress turns heads in a lavender gown and Thanos-inspired jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus This A-list couple (and Miley's new hairstyle) bangs! But as for the pop singer's Old Hollywood style gown, fashion credits go to YSL.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Scarlett Johansson Black Widow trades her leather catsuit for a shimmering mini-dress and strappy heels.

Article continues below

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger The duo make their official red carpet debut as husband and wife-to-be.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Chris Evans Captain America serves up a serious cool factor on the red carpet.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Elizabeth Olsen The Scarlet Witch goes glam for the Avengers: End Game premiere.

Article continues below

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth Date night done right! Thor brings his leading lady to the highly-anticipated Marvel event.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Natalie Portman Thor's very own Jane Foster makes a surprise appearance alongside the rest of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jeremy Renner The actor opts for a classic navy and blue tuxedo.

Article continues below

Steve Granitz/WireImage Gwyneth Paltrow The actress puts a chic spin on the LBD in an ensemble by Goop's G. Label.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Vin Diesel He's Groot! The actor brings his Guardians of the Galaxy character to life.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Bradley Cooper The voice of Rocket Racoon flies solo at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.