Teresa Giudice Spotted After Husband Joe's Deportation Case Takes a Negative Turn

Teresa Giudice is putting one foot in front of the other.

The Real Housewives star was photographed leaving a New Jersey salon on Thursday, marking her first public outing since news broke that Joe Giudice might very well face deportation after all. Teresa, who has yet to comment on the latest development in her husband's case, looked upbeat as she chatted on the phone. The Bravolebrity wore a black and white athleisure ensemble during the mid-day outing.

This morning, news broke that the Board of Immigration Appeals had denied Giudice's request to fight a judge-ordered ruling that would send him back to his native Italy.

The Giudice family attorney told E! News in a statement, "We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice's appeal. We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters."