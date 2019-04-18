See Woody and Buzz Face Off Against a Cat in New Toy Story 4 Teaser

  • By
    &

by Serrie Ro | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 3:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Toy Story 4

Disney/Pixar

The Toy Story gang is back together on a new wild adventure, facing off with a most fluffy obstacle in the upcoming fourth film.

On Thursday, Disney-Pixar released a new 30-second teaser for Toy Story 4, which opens up with Woody (Tom Hanks) telling the gang they're going on a road trip. Their adventurous journey with new owner Bonnie reaches new heights when Woody and his long-lost friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts) reunite. Toy Story fans got a first look at the return of Woody's former partner earlier this year, where she debuted her new look in pants. 

Meanwhile, old-timer Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) is found in a tough situation again separated from the group. In the new teaser, we see him trapped against a carnival game wall of prizes, unable to escape. 

Read

Toy Story 4 Will Still Include the Late Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head: Here's How

The Toy Story gang, however, seems to have come face-to-face with their biggest challenge yet—a toy-killing cat. The 30-second TV spot shows Woody and the others watch in horror as a cute fluffy cat leaves the remains of a torn up stuffed toy.

Fans of the movie franchise shouldn't be too concerned though. If we learned anything from the first three movies, it's that these toys conquer anything when they have each other. 

Check out the latest sneak peek of the movie above!

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Movies , Apple News , Top Stories , Disney , Pixar

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, costumes

Ariana Grande Opens Up About the Dark Side of Performing Her Music: ''It's Hell''

Murder Mystery, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Reunite in First Pics of Netflix Movie Murder Mystery

Sarah Hyland, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Sarah Hyland Says She Won't Let ''Constant Pain'' Stop Her From Achieving Her Fitness Goals

Ryan Murphy

Your Guide to Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Shows

Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne Packs on the PDA With a New Man: 5 Things to Know About Benjamin Mascolo

Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop

Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide Totals to $82,000, and We're Clutching Our Pearls

Mercedes "MJ" Javid

Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Remains in ICU After Giving Birth: ''They Saved Her Life''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.