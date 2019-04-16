Avengers: Endgame Directors Urge Fans to ''Not Spoil It For Others'' After Film Is Leaked

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 2:34 PM

Avengers: End Game

Marvel

In this day and age, it's hard to avoid spoilers. For example, if you didn't watch the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones, you didn't need someone like Bran Stark to tell you that someone was going to ruin the episode for you.

However, when it comes to unreleased movies, spoilers are a lot more avoidable... or at least they should be. But that wasn't the case with the highly-anticipated film, Avengers: Endgame.

Ahead of the Marvel movie's release, huge spoilers were leaked on social media, causing directors, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, to speak out about the issue. "This is it. This is the end," the brothers began their joint statement, which was shared on Twitter.

"Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga."

The Russo brothers are also urging fans and viewers to "not spoil it for others" when the film is finally released, which is April 26.

"When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you."

Not long after, many of the Marvel superhero Twitter accounts, like Black Panther, Captain America and Captain Marvel, began sharing the directors' statement, which was followed by the hashtag, #DontSpoilTheEndgame. It's already trending on the social media site, so it appears their message was loud and clear.

As the Russo brothers so eloquently put it for anyone thinking about spoiling the movie, "Thanos still demands your silence."

