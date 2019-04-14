BTS to Perform With Halsey at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Get ready, BTS fans, because the group is will be back at the Billboard Music Awards!

It was announced on NBC's Saturday Night Live, which featured the K-Pop group as the musical guest, that they and Halsey will perform their new single "Boy With Luv" for the first time at the annual award show next month.

BTS, made up of Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, had performed their single "Fake Love" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, marking the first time they had performed that song on television.

"@BTS_twt + @halsey WORLD TV PREMIERE PERFORMANCE," read a tweet from the Billboard Music Awards' account. "It's happening."