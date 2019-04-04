Billboard Music Awards 2019 Nominations: The Complete List

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image
It's almost time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!
Kelly Clarkson, who is hosting the award show for the second year in a row, announced a few of this year's nominees along with Dan + Shay during Thursday's episode of Today.
So, how are the nominees selected? Well, there are a lot of factors. According to Billboard, the finalists are determined based on key interactions with fans, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement. Of course, performance on the Billboard Charts plays a role, too. This year, the awards are based on a chart period from Mar. 23, 2018 to Mar. 7, 2019.
While fans will have to wait until the big night to find out who takes home a trophy, they won't be kept in suspense for too long.
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday May 1 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.
So, without further ado, here are the nominees:
Top Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Ella Mai
Halsey
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentaction
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Hot 100 Song
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"Lucid Dreams," Juice Wrld
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"Better Now," Post Malone
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott
Top Duo and Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At the Disco
Dan + Shay
Top New Artist
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Top Collaboration
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies"
Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You,"
Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"
Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign,"Psycho"
Top Hot 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Top Selling Song
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin
"In My Feelings," Drake
"Without Me," Halsey
"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featurng Cardi B
Top Social Artist
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Rap Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top R&B Tour
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Top R&B Female Artist
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Artist
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top Touring Artist
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top Radio Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top Streaming Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentatacion
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Country Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Male Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! At the Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Rolling Stones
U2
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
The rest of the nominees will be announced shortly.